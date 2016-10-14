Scholarship to be named after influential SIU honors program associate director





A memorial scholarship named in memory of an influential member of the University Honors Program will be announced next month at a celebration of her life.

Pam Gwaltney, who was the associate director of the University Honors Program, died Dec. 25 after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The memorial service will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Student Center Auditorium, according to a university flyer.

Lori Merrill-Fink, director of the honors program, said Gwaltney was “a drill sergeant, a mentor and sometimes a mom” to the students in the honors program.

Gwaltney, an SIU graduate, worked at the university for 15 years. She served as assistant to the director at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute from February 2000 to October 2010, when she became assistant director of the University Honors Program, according to an online biography.

Merrill-Fink said Gwaltney worked with about 60 students a semester, including 12 to 15 freshmen she taught as part of an honors class. Gwaltney advised these students on obtaining nationally competitive scholarships, she said.

“Her memory will stay with these young people for a long time,” Merrill-Fink said.

The Pam Huller Gwaltney Memorial Scholarship will be announced at the memorial.

Staff writer Hannah Cooper can be reached at 618-536-3325, [email protected] or on Twitter @hcooper_DE.

