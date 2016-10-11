Salukis swept for first time in conference play by Wichita State

SIU volleyball was defeated Monday by Wichita State in three straight sets (21-25, 15-25, 18-25) for the Salukis’ third conference loss.

Wichita State was led by junior outside hitter Mikaela Raudsepp, who had a team high 11 kills along with middle hitter Katy Dudzinski. Junior outside hitters Alex Rosignol and Andrea Estrada led SIU with 10 kills each and senior setter Hannah Kaminsky had 20 assists.

The first set was close as the two teams fought to a 10-10 tie before the Shockers pulled away with a 9-3 run and didn’t look back as they won 25-21 in what would be the closest of the three sets.

SIU was led by Estrada with six kills. Dudzinski had five kills for Wichita State.

The second set was all Shockers as they sprinted to a 10-5 lead. They would lead by as much as 12 with a 22-10 lead before finally winning 25-15.

Raudsepp had five kills for the Shockers and senior setter Meg Viggars had three kills for SIU.

The third and final set was back and forth from start to finish before the Shockers were able close out the game on a 4-0 run after holding a 21-18 lead.

Junior middle hitter Abby Barrow had four kills for SIU and senior outside hitter Jody Larsen had seven kills for Wichita State.

SIU had a .294 hitting percentage compared to the Shockers .461

The Dawgs play at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Evansville.

