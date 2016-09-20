SIU students welcome to chat with chancellor on Wednesday

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell addresses questions and comments of event attendees at the State of the Student Address on Oct. 28, 2015, in the John C. Guyon Auditorium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)





Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Students can join in an open question-and-answer session with SIU’s chancellor Wednesday evening.

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will be available to answer questions in person. Students can also submit questions via Twitter with the hashtag #chatwithbrad.

The discussion, hosted by the Student Programming Council, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Student Center Ballrooms C and D.

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.