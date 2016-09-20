SIU students welcome to chat with chancellor on Wednesday
Students can join in an open question-and-answer session with SIU’s chancellor Wednesday evening.
Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will be available to answer questions in person. Students can also submit questions via Twitter with the hashtag #chatwithbrad.
The discussion, hosted by the Student Programming Council, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Student Center Ballrooms C and D.
