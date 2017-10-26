2017-18 women’s basketball primer with coach Stein

With the 2017-18 season just around the corner the for Saluki women’s basketball team, it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the Southern ballers.

“I feel very excited about this upcoming season,” head coach Cindy Stein said . “I have a guarded optimistic view about this upcoming season.”

The young team has plenty of potential to build on this season as they begin the year with ten out of the 14 players being either a freshman or a sophomore.

“That’s where the guarded part comes in,” Stein said . “We have to avoid the up-and-down roller coaster sometimes that comes with youth.”

The Salukis’ star player, senior guard Kylie Giebelhausen, returns to the starting lineup for her final year at SIU.

Giebelhuasen is most known for her three-point shot, coming off a career-high 35.8 shooting percentage from behind the line last season. She looks to surpass the career 1,000-point mark in her senior year as she sits at 938 points coming into this season.

“She’s someone that will probably leave southern Illinois as one of the best three-point shooters and shot blockers in SIU history,” Stein said.

Outside of Giebelhausen, Stein said there are no set starters at the moment and every player will have their chance to play.

“I do think we will probably play more kids this year than in the past,” Stein said. “I think we will have really good rotations.”

Coach Stein has her eye on three freshman in particular — guard Makenzie Silvey and forwards Abby Brockmeyer and Rachel Pudlowski.

“I think they’re playing really well,” Stein said. “The thing you have to watch for in freshmen is are they taking care of the ball and are they taking good shots?”

The Saluki women’s coach said the team has one goal in mind this season.

“Our goal is to win this conference, go to the postseason and keep moving forward,” Stein said. “That’s our expectation. Anything less than that, to me, is a disappointment.”

The biggest concern for Stein is who is going to help Giebelhasuen lead the team. She believes that leadership starts at the point guard position.

Stein has two players in mind for the starting point guard spot, sophomores Brittney Patrick and Kristen Nelson.

Stein said the two sophomores bring different talents to the mix, with one excelling from range and the other adept at attacking the basket — but chose not to clarify which player fits each description.

The team will have a different style to its play this season as Stein plans to focus on a more defensive approach to the game. With a deep bench, the team is able to guard the entire floor running full- and half-court presses while rotating players in to keep fresh legs in the game.

Stein said the team plans to play at a faster pace than the previous season in hopes of developing opportunities for steals, rebounds and points from all five positions.

With the Valley being a competitive conference, the fight for first place is an uphill race for all teams. However, Drake University and Missouri State University are expected to place high in the conference standings.

“There really isn’t anybody that I think is just going to run away with it,” Stein said. “I think the league is going to be really competitive but I do think Drake and Missouri State have their notch a little higher heading into the season.”

SIU first matchup of the season is an exhibition game against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Stein said she does have a select few in mind to start and play a majority of the game against KWC, but everyone on the bench will see minutes in a chance to prove they can handle first-team offensive and defensive schemes.

Following the exhibition, the Salukis continue to play non-conference teams such as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Memphis throughout the remainder of the fall semester.

Before heading into conference play after the Christmas holiday, the team is scheduled to compete in the San Juan tournament, in San Juan, Puerto Rico — but rumors abound that the tournament has been cancelled. The Salukis, however, will still play the teams that they were scheduled to compete against in the tournament originally.

“We are going to play Albany and Kennesaw State, its just a matter of where,” Stein said.

Following the San Juan tournament, SIU moves on into conference play on Dec. 29 against the University of Evansville.

While the team is young, Stein believes the non-conference part of the season will bring the team together quickly and facilitate a run at the conference championship.

“I want to win this thing,” Stein said. “We have a 2007 banner that hangs in our locker room and I want that thing torn down. But its a reminder, everyday, of how long it has been and I want our kids focused on that. It’s a great group of kids, I love them to death, and I am really looking forward to the year.”

The SIU women begin the 2017-18 season at 2 p.m. Saturday with an exhibition home-opener against Kentucky Wesleyan College in SIU Arena.

Sports reporter Dillon Gilliland can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @DillonGilliland.

