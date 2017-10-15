The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Daily Egyptian

Gallery: Salukis ruffle Redbirds’ feathers with 42-7 Homecoming win

By Dylan Nelson and Branda Mitchell
October 15, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Photos, Sports

Cheerleader Czarina Tinker cheers on the sideline Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Dylan Nelson
Sophomore pre-med major Alaysia Brandy, of Chicago, left, and sophomore radio, television and digital media major Czarina Tinker, of Nashville, Tennessee, kneel during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
A spectator yells at cheerleaders to “stand up” during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)Stadium.

Spectators raise their fists during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, prior to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Freshman Dan Heilbron hikes the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Dylan Nelson
Senior wide receiver Connor Iwema runs under pressure during the homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Junior running back Daquan Isom runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
SIU junior quarterback Sam Straub throws the ball over Red Bird defense Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Red Bird Sophomore running back James Robinson runs through a tackle Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Illinois State University junior quarterback Jake Kolbe hands off the ball to sophomore running back James Robinson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Junior quarterback Sam Straub stands on the sidelines Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Senior cornerback Roman Tatum pulls of his helmet Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Junior running back Daquan Isom runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Members of the Marching Salukis perform Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Dylan Nelson
A Marching Salukis alum drums along the band during the homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium.(Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Ja’Viania Conley is crowned homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Matthew Wilson is crowned Homecoming King Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Ja’Viania Conley and Matthew Wilson, SIU’s 2017 Homecoming king and queen pose for a portrait Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Illinois State University junior quarterback Jake Kolbe throws the ball while being rushed by Saluki defense Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Senior wide receiver Connor Iwema stiff arms Illinois State University junior defense Davontae Harris Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Sophomore running back D.J. Davis runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Dylan Nelson
Sophomore running back D.J. Davis runs the ball for a touchdown Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University