Gallery: Salukis ruffle Redbirds’ feathers with 42-7 Homecoming win

Cheerleader Czarina Tinker cheers on the sideline Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Dylan Nelson Sophomore pre-med major Alaysia Brandy, of Chicago, left, and sophomore radio, television and digital media major Czarina Tinker, of Nashville, Tennessee, kneel during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson A spectator yells at cheerleaders to “stand up” during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)Stadium.
Spectators raise their fists during the national anthem Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, prior to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Freshman Dan Heilbron hikes the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during to the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Dylan Nelson Senior wide receiver Connor Iwema runs under pressure during the homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Junior running back Daquan Isom runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson SIU junior quarterback Sam Straub throws the ball over Red Bird defense Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Red Bird Sophomore running back James Robinson runs through a tackle Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Illinois State University junior quarterback Jake Kolbe hands off the ball to sophomore running back James Robinson Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Junior quarterback Sam Straub stands on the sidelines Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Senior cornerback Roman Tatum pulls of his helmet Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Members of the Marching Salukis perform Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, before the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Dylan Nelson A Marching Salukis alum drums along the band during the homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium.(Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Ja’Viania Conley is crowned homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Matthew Wilson is crowned Homecoming King Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Ja’Viania Conley and Matthew Wilson, SIU’s 2017 Homecoming king and queen pose for a portrait Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Illinois State University junior quarterback Jake Kolbe throws the ball while being rushed by Saluki defense Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Senior wide receiver Connor Iwema stiff arms Illinois State University junior defense Davontae Harris Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Sophomore running back D.J. Davis runs the ball Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
Dylan Nelson Sophomore running back D.J. Davis runs the ball for a touchdown Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, during the Salukis’ 42-7 win against the Illinois State Redbirds at Saluki Stadium. (Dylan Nelson | @Dylan_Nelson99)
