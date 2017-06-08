University Museum to close indefinitely on July 1

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced Thursday the University Museum will close indefinitely on July 1.

Colwell said the closure is a result of the nearly two year state budget impasse, and the museum will remain closed until “a permanent state budget provides enough support to hire the staff necessary to reopen it.”

Museum staff will be reduced to one person who will maintain the current collections, which will remain a part of the museum.

Despite the closure, the university plans to “remain committed to the future of the museum” according to Colwell’s statement.

