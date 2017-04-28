SIU design students host annual senior fashion show

Close Emily Bouchoc, a junior studying cinema from Collierville, Tennessee, models on the runway during the fashion design and merchandising student showcase and fashion show Thursday, April 27, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. The dress was designed by Olivia Martinez, a senior in the fashion design and merchandising program from Bartlett, who designed two pieces in the showcase. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Jeffrey Scott took the podium wearing a pair of shimmery silver tights Thursday night and spoke to the crowd of about 100 fashion fans in the Student Center ballrooms.

“Guys need to have the power to get up and dress how they want to,” he said.

Scott, owner and designer of The Tights Guy, was the guest speaker at the university’s annual fashion show, where students in the fashion design, merchandising, fashion style and interior design programs showcase collaborative exhibits followed by a fashion show.

More than 150 students from across campus were involved, as welll as models and John A. Logan College cosmetology students who helped with makeup.

Categories were separated by students’ year in school and featured themes such as evening wear and experimental design.

Laura Kidd, a professor of architecture and interior design, said the senior designers were responsible for creating a minimum of eight garments for their final collection.

“It gives the designers the first opportunity to really show their work and thoughts as a designer to the public,” Kidd said.

Kidd said the senior fashion designers worked on their projects all year and came up with initial sketches, patterns and fittings for models.

Deja Mannie, a first-year design student from Chicago, said she participated last year as a model and was excited to present as designer. She created a pink floral print with a purple lace dress. She said it was her family that kept her motivated throughout the time-sensitive process.

“My mother actually helped me pick out the fabric,” Mannie said. “She was encouraging me to go to class and just get it done.

Mia Strickland, a senior design student from Chicago, said her collection named Strickland was inspired by her favorite decade — the ‘90s.

“The colors and geometric lines and curves have to be my favorite part of my line,” Strickland said. “They definitely gave my collection the unique touch.”

Strickland said learning how to sew was the most challenging obstacle she had to overcome, but Kidd was there to help her along the way.

“[Kidd] gave us overall creative control to do whatever, but if something needed to be added or changed she let us know,” Strickland said.

Kelsey Wallace, a senior design student from Harrisburg, said her collection, Evelyn, was a mix of neutrals, tans, ivory, peach, golds, silk, dotted mesh fabrics ropes,and beading.

“My collection was inspired by my grandmother, Evelyn,” Wallace said. “ She was very classic and elegant.”

Wallace said finding models who had accomodating schedules and prioritizing other classes was a struggle.

“I keep going I think just for myself and knowing how good, excited and relieved I was once the fashion show came,” Wallace said.

Staff writer Tyra Wooten can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @twootenDE.

