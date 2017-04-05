Person suffering from possible life threatening wound after shooting in Carbondale

Carbondale police are investigating after a person reported being shot in the city.

At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in reference to a person suffering from a possible life threatening gunshot wound. The person, who was not identified by police, was shot in the 700 block of East Main Street, authorities said.

Police said there is no suspect information available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them at 618-457-3200.

