Carbondale police seek man wanted for armed robbery





Carbondale police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday at an area gas station, authorities said.

At 2:38 p.m., police responded to the Kroger Fuel Station at 501 N. Giant City Road for a report of an employee robbed with the threat of a gun. The employee told police the suspect inferred he had a handgun and demanded money and store merchandise, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with light complexion, roughly 27 years old, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and attempted to conceal his face with a black cloth, authorities said.

The police report indicates no gun was displayed during the robbery. The suspect was last seen walking southwest from the gas station.

Police did not disclose the amount of money or items taken from the store.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The Carbondale Police Department is asking those with information about the case to contact them at 618-457-3200 or the call Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 619-549- 2677.

