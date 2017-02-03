Authorities respond to fire at Memorial Hospital

Zach Miller and Ryan Hall, of the Carbondale Fire Department, carry ventilation fans Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, out of the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Carbondale firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire at the bottom of an elevator shaft at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished by hospital maintenance crews by the time the fire department arrived, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Biggs said. The department used fans to ventilate the smoke.

No one was injured and hospital operations were not disturbed, Southern Illinois Healthcare spokeswoman Rosslind Rice said. The fire was quickly extinguished, she said.

The fire is under investigation.

