Carbondale police investigating after car crashes into Women’s Center



Carbondale police are investigating after a car on Thursday crashed into the Women’s Center in Carbondale.

Officers responded to the crash about 3 p.m. to the center at 610 S. Thompson St. after the driver of a Toyota Rav4, attempting to park near the front of the building, accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing it to hit the building.

There were no injuries, but there was substantial damage to the entrance of the building, police said Friday morning.

No citations were issued to the driver, authorities said.

The Women's Center isn't supposed to have a drive thru. Thankfully no one injured in crash. Thx to @kfvsnews and @WSILNews for the photos pic.twitter.com/jBx47NG8Vq — Carbondale Police (@CarbondalePD) February 2, 2017

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 618-457-3200.

