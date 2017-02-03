The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Carbondale police investigating after car crashes into Women’s Center

February 3, 2017
Filed under News Briefs

Carbondale police are investigating after a car on Thursday crashed into the Women’s Center in Carbondale.

Officers responded to the crash about 3 p.m. to the center at 610 S. Thompson St. after the driver of a Toyota Rav4, attempting to park near the front of the building, accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing it to hit the building.

There were no injuries, but there was substantial damage to the entrance of the building, police said Friday morning.

Advertisement

No citations were issued to the driver, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 618-457-3200.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at editor@dailyegyptian.com or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University