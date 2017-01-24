Two SIU men’s basketball players under administrative eligibility review

Senior guard Leo Vincent, left, and sophomore guard Sean Lloyd. (Daily Egyptian photos)

Hours before SIU men’s basketball’s matchup against Wichita State, the team announced two of its key rotation players will not be suiting up.

Senior guard Leo Vincent and sophomore guard Sean Lloyd are subjects of a Saluki Athletics administrative eligibility review.

Saluki basketball sports information director Tom Weber said the two are in Wichita with the team and are under investigation for the same undisclosed reason.

Weber said the team will update the public with the results of the investigation once it is completed within the next few days.

Vincent, a 2015-16 Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer team member, has started more than half of SIU’s games this season and is averaging 8.1 points per game.

Lloyd has made nine starts for the Salukis this season and eight in the last 10 games, mostly in the place of Vincent. Arguably the team’s most improved player, Lloyd is averaging 9.6 points and 3 rebounds per game as a starter.

Junior guard Jonathan Wiley will start in their absence against Wichita State at 6 p.m. today at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Luke Nozicka contributed reporting.

