Carbondale officials aim to keep the community informed through new city podcast

The City of Carbondale is partnering with WDBX 91.1 FM to introduce a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the city’s public relations officer, called “Inside Carbondale.”

During the first episode, which will air at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Amy Fox will talk to City Manager Gary Williams about maintaining dedicated improvement to the city.

“We want to remain open and honest with people about the happenings in the city,” said Fox, a city spokeswoman and former morning anchor for WSIL.

Fox said she hopes the podcast provides a different news outlet for residents who don’t regularly visit local newspaper websites or watch the news on television.

An additional goal for the podcast will be to inform locals on how to make suggestions to city officials on what they want to see in the community, she said.

Chief of Police Jeff Grubbs will also be a future guest on the show, she said.

Fox said she is mirroring a San Antonio podcast called “The City Insider,” which launched in 2015. She added that their show established an outlet for different members of the community to voice their opinions and “created a greater sense of openness in the city.”

“We thought we might as well give it a shot after seeing their success,” Fox said.

Future podcast episodes will be available at www.wdbx.org and www.explorecarbondale.com.

