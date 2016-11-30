Carbondale police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Filed under News Briefs

Police are searching for an unknown gunman wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place early Monday at a Carbondale gas station.

The suspect is described only as a man of average build standing 5-foot-9 with a hood and fabric covering his head and face. Photographs from surveillance cameras inside the store were released by the department Wednesday afternoon.

About 2:13 a.m., Carbondale police responded to the Circle K Gas Station at 511 E. Walnut St. for reports of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the department. Officers said a suspect entered in the store with a handgun and fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

