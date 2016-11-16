Ted Cruz said to be considered by Donald Trump for attorney general

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is considering nominating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to serve as U.S. attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cruz, 45, was at Trump Tower to discuss the job on Tuesday, the person said. When approached by reporters on his way out, Cruz said the election was a mandate for change but didn’t say he was under consideration for a job.

Cruz unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination. He and Trump were at odds during the primary, viciously attacking one another.

Trump nicknamed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted.” Cruz didn’t endorse Trump during a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

In September, relations between the two men seemed to improve when Cruz said he would vote for Trump.

Asked for comment, Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said: “Cruz is focused on serving Texans in the Senate. He was there today to offer help in promoting the conservative policies that were campaigned on and that he’s long fought for.”

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was initially discussed as a potential attorney general but now is being discussed as a possible secretary of state pick.

