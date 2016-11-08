Two DeSoto women charged with obstruction of justice in Murphysboro shooting





Two DeSoto women have been charged with obstruction of justice in relation to the shooting death of a Murphysboro man in late October, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kaitlyn Youngberg, 26, and Jacie Marble, 19, are accused of preventing the apprehension of 26-year-old Juwan Jackson, a Murphysboro man who was arrested in Decatur on charges of first degree murder. They are each held on $100,000 bond.

Information filed in Jackson County Court by the state’s attorney also accuses Youngberg of traveling to Decatur to buy an untraceable telephone for Jackson. Those court records accuse Marble of concealing shell casings that were ejected into her car after the shooting.

Marble and Youngberg face one to three years’ imprisonment if convicted.

The new charges come after two weeks of investigation led by the Murphysboro police department stemming from an October shooting that killed one and injured another.

Murphysboro police officers responded Oct. 24 to reports of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street. Police found Detrick Rogers at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. Rogers died from his injuries on Oct. 25 while being treated at a St. Louis-area hospital.

A second gunshot victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and released, police said.

