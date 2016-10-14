Republicans air TV ad blasting Duckworth on VA scandal

U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth. (TNS)





The National Republican Senatorial Committee is paying for a new ad on behalf of U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk that goes after his Democratic rival, U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, on the issue of veterans’ care.

The ad features two whistleblowers at suburban Edward Hines Jr. VA hospital who said they voiced concerns to Duckworth as a congresswoman and said she failed to act.

“I think the reaction Congresswoman Duckworth had was one of avoidance and denial,” said Dr. Lisa Nee, a cardiologist. Germaine Clarno, a union social worker, said of Duckworth, “Nothing happened. I’m yelling and screaming that our veterans are being harmed.”

A female narrator closes the ad by saying, “Tammy put political ambition before our veterans. That’s shameful.”

The national help for Kirk comes after the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee already has pulled one week of scheduled TV advertising and is expected to drop an additional two weeks of planned ads in the run up to Nov. 8, the Tribune has reported. Such a move indicates Democratic strategists are comfortable with Duckworth’s status against Kirk heading into Election Day as the DSCC decides to devote resources to other states where Democrats contend they can try to pick up the four seats needed to regain control of the Senate if Hillary Clinton wins the presidency.

Democrats need five seats if Republican nominee Donald Trump wins the White House.

Duckworth’s campaign has said it raised $4.1 million from July through September and had $4.3 million left to start the month. Kirk’s camp had not revealed similar numbers that are due Saturday.

