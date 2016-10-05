Carbondale police arrest man in early Wednesday stabbing

Police arrested one man Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance multiple times inside a residence in northeast Carbondale, police said.

About 4:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 bock of James and Thelma Walker Avenue for reports of the stabbing. They found a single victim inside a residence with multiple wounds, according to authorities.

Police quickly identified Alphonso E. Higgins as the suspect and found him nearby, police said in a news release.

Higgins, 46, of the 300 block of East Elm Street, was charged with aggravated battery and drug possession, police said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with serious injuries.

Higgins has prior felony convictions that date back to 1993, court records show.

No bond had been set for Higgins as of Wednesday evening.

Carbondale police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 618-457-3200 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-2677.