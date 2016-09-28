Trump announces $18 million haul in fundraising push on day after debate

WASHINGTON — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign reported raising $18 million in the 24 hours after Monday’s debate as part of a big fundraising push.

The effort was aimed at capturing support from some of the record 84 million people who watched the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton. The funds were raised in part by the Republican National Committee.

“This is a movement to make America great again. We are grateful for the support of millions of Americans across the country,” Trump’s finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, said in a statement.

Trump first announced the figure Tuesday during a Florida rally.

Clinton has consistently led in fundraising for the general election campaign and maintained that edge in the campaign’s most recent fundraising disclosure reports, finishing August with $68.4 million in the bank. Trump had $50.2 million.

