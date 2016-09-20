SIUE student dies in ATV crash in Calhoun County

EDWARDSVILLE — An SIU-Edwardsville student died over the weekend in an ATV crash, the university said.

Brittany Godfrey, of Elgin, suffered injuries in the Calhoun County crash.

Godfrey was riding on an ATV with a male friend, while on farmland with a group of friends, said Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington.

When Godfrey and her friend did not return, the rest of the group got worried and searched for them.

They found the two injured in a crash. The male, who was conscious, was eventually taken to a Missouri hospital with multiple injuries, Heffington said.

Godfrey suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning, Heffington said.

An autopsy was performed, but toxicology is pending, he added.

Neither Godfrey nor the male were wearing helmets, Heffington said.

The 22-year-old Godfrey majored in criminal justice and was scheduled to graduate in December.

She also served as manager on the wrestling team.

The school said she also was an intramural supervisor in campus recreation.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have Brittany as part of our staff,” said Jeremy Spates, SIUE wrestling head coach. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. She always will be a part of our team and will be sorely missed.”

Details for arrangements have yet to be finalized, the school said.

