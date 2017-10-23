Three or more tickets and you get the boot, campus police say

Pulliam Hall. Daily Egyptian file photo.





The SIU Department of Public Safety will begin booting vehicles on campus that have accrued at least three unpaid citations, according to a department announcement Monday.

In the statement, DPS said people with three citations should expect to see a sticker on the driver’s side window of their vehicle. If the time of appeal has passed for all three citations, their car could be booted.

Per the vehicle immobilization policy, people will have to pay a $40 boot removal fee as well as any outstanding ticket fees. They will also need to bring two forms of photo identification, the statement said.

