OrgSync will not be used at SIU after Oct. 31, USG says

On Oct. 31, the Registered Student Organization online portal known as OrgSync will no longer be used at SIU, according to Undergraduate Student Government members.

Emily Buice, USG executive vice president, said the constitution of every RSO will be saved at the Office of Student Engagement, but RSO’s should make sure to back up all of their data on OrgSync before the contract expires.

The system will be replaced by Presence, a portal similar to OrgSync, Buice said.

She said Presence was a much cheaper option.

“From what I’ve seen of [Presence], it looks really good,” Buice said. “It looks a lot more schedule-based and stuff that students will actually be able to use.”

But the contract with Presence won’t start until mid-January, said USG Advisor Tina Bennett.

Some RSO’s, such as fraternities and sororities, use OrgSync as a means to submit forms, social requests and update rosters.

From Oct. 31, forms will temporarily become paper-based

“We just haven’t utilized OrgSync as much as we could have in the past,” Buice said. “We just needed a better interface.”

Staff writer Cory Ray can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @coryray_de.

