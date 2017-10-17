Krolak and Maier lead the Salukis at Adidas Pre-Nationals

Close Junior cross country runner Megan Krolak runs Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, before practice at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

In their first visit to Louisville Kentucky since 2012, the Saluki women placed 22nd out of 29 teams while the men placed 18th out of 24 teams.

The Saluki cross country team traveled to Louisville Kentucky for the first time since NCAA Championship in 2012 to compete in the Adidas Pre-National invitational hosted by the University of Louisville. The event was held at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park.

The overall event consisted of four races, the men and women’s black races and the men and women’s red races. SIU competed in only the black races.

In the women’s black 6k, Southern placed 22nd with a score of 542 on a combined time of 1:54:57. Nevada took the event with four different runners placing in the top ten. Nevada finished with a score of 62 with a combined time of 1:46:51. Event sponsor Louisville competed in red race and placed 12th out of 43 teams with a score of 416 on a combined time of 1:45:02.

The men’s black 8k, the Saluki men placed 18th with a score of 415 on a combined time of 2:10:04. Ohio State took the event as the finished with four runners in the top 25 earning them a score of 103 and a combined time of 2:04:05. Event sponsor Louisville also competed in the black race as they finished 12th with a score of 315 and a combined time of 2:07:59.

Southern once again brought six women with them to the meet and Redshirt Sophomore Megan Krolak shined again taking 18th in the 6k out of 259 competitors adding another top 25 finish to her resume. Krolak finished with a time 0f 21:34.9, just a tenth of a second short of 17th.

Out of the six men Southern brought with them to the meet, it was redshirt junior Josh Maier who left his mark on the 8k. Maier finished 16th with a respective time of 24:40.8, just a tenth of a second short of 15th. Maeir also added another top 25 finish to his resume.

Up next the Saluki cross country team will compete in the MVC Championships hosted by Missouri State on Oct 28. Times are TBA.

Sports reporter Dillon Gilliland can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @DillonGilliland.

