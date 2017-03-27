The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Ballads of Makanda

By Morgan Timms
March 27, 2017
Jenny Johnson, a musician and master’s student in mass communication and media arts from Makanda, performs Sunday in her thesis exhibition, Ballads of Makanda, on the Makanda Boardwalk.

Johnson, who described her style as a blend of bluegrass, soul, ragtime, jazz and folk music, performed six songs she wrote in celebration of the Makanda community.

“There’s just something very special to me about Makanda,” Johnson said. “I feel relieved to have finished and also that, yeah, I could do this everyday. It’s kind of bittersweet.”

