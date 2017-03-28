Remainder of “Moonstock” eclipse festival lineup announced

The “Moonstock 2017” music festival announced its full lineup of hard rock and metal bands to perform at Walker’s Bluff Winery in Carterville on the weekend before the August 21 solar eclipse.

Grammy-nominated Papa Roach will headline the Saturday lineup, while previously announced Five Finger Death Punch will finish off Sunday night and Grammy winner Ozzy Osbourne will perform at the pinnacle of the eclipse on Monday.

Other bands announced Tuesday include Black Stone Cherry which will headline Friday’s “move-in party”; Pop Evil performing Saturday; Hellyeah, All That Remains and Otherwise on Sunday and various other acts throughout the weekend.

Four-day general admission passes are on sale for $125 through the festival’s website, with upgrades for VIP reserved seats closer to the stage also available. Single day passes priced at $85 will only be sold for Monday, the day of the Ozzy Osbourne performance.

Festival-goers will also be able to camp overnight during the weekend, as tens of thousands of visitors are expected in the southern Illinois area. The passes range from $100 for a tent space to $500 for an RV spot with 50 amp electric hookups.

Staff reporter Sean Carley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SeanMCarley.

