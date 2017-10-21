Police investigate two Saturday morning shootings

Carbondale police are investigating two incidents that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first incident involved an active shooter following events last night.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. police arrived to Curbside located at 227 W. Main Street when the officer heard what was believed to be gunshots, according to a police report from the city of Carbondale.

The officer saw a black male firing a gun in the direction of a large group of people. The officer shot at the suspect and wounded him in order to protect the public from possible injury, the report said.

The police officers performed life-saving medical procedures while they waited for an ambulance for the suspect.

Later the suspect was flown to a St. Louis area hospital to receive treatment.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

According to the statement, Illinois State Police have been notified and will be leading the investigation.

The second incident occurred at approximately 3:18 a.m. on the 500 Block of South Ash Street. Officers responded in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers found an individual with a potential life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police report from the city of Carbondale.

The victim was transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area, and is not being identified as the investigation is still active.

Police ask anyone with information to call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

