Open alcohol allowed downtown for Eclipse Weekend

Open containers of alcohol will be allowed in the Carbondale downtown area for Aug. 18 to 21, according to the City of Carbondale.

Alcohol will be allowed from Jackson to Mill Streets as well as between University Avenue and Washington Street.

Alcohol will be allowed from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day.

Per regulation, alcohol will only be allowed if it is purchased at licensed liquor establishments within the open container zone.

Outside beverages and coolers are not permitted.

This regulation was passed in January by the Carbondale City Council.

