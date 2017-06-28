Nelly to perform at DuQuoin State Fair

Fair organizers have added Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly, known for songs such as “Hot in Herre” and “Over and Over”, to the 2017 DuQuoin State Fair grandstand lineup.

Nelly will perform Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, and can be found on the DuQuoin State Fair’s website. Tickets range in price depending on the features, tier 1 costs $31, tier 2 costs $28 and tier 3 costs $25.

When the DuQuoin State Fair lineup was announced in May, Nelly was not listed.

Here are the full list of concert dates and ticket prices, with Nelly now added.

Friday, August 25: The Chicago 6

Free Concert – General Admission

Saturday, August 26: Nelly

Tier 1–$31 / Tier 2– $28 / Tier 3 $25

Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley

Tier 1 – $25 / Tier 2 – $22 / Tier 3 – $19

Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms

Tier 1 – $15 / Tier 2 – $12 / Tier 3 – $9

Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge

Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14

Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert – General Admission

Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye

Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14

Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse

Tier 1 – $33 / Tier 2 – $30 / Tier 3 – $27

Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh

Tier 1 – $16 / Tier 2 – $13 / Tier 3 – $10

Staff writer Athena Chrysanthou can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Chrysant1Athena.

