Nelly to perform at DuQuoin State Fair
June 28, 2017
Fair organizers have added Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly, known for songs such as “Hot in Herre” and “Over and Over”, to the 2017 DuQuoin State Fair grandstand lineup.
Nelly will perform Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, and can be found on the DuQuoin State Fair’s website. Tickets range in price depending on the features, tier 1 costs $31, tier 2 costs $28 and tier 3 costs $25.
When the DuQuoin State Fair lineup was announced in May, Nelly was not listed.
Here are the full list of concert dates and ticket prices, with Nelly now added.
Friday, August 25: The Chicago 6
Free Concert – General Admission
Saturday, August 26: Nelly
Tier 1–$31 / Tier 2– $28 / Tier 3 $25
Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley
Tier 1 – $25 / Tier 2 – $22 / Tier 3 – $19
Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms
Tier 1 – $15 / Tier 2 – $12 / Tier 3 – $9
Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge
Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14
Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International
Free Concert – General Admission
Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye
Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14
Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse
Tier 1 – $33 / Tier 2 – $30 / Tier 3 – $27
Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh
Tier 1 – $16 / Tier 2 – $13 / Tier 3 – $10
