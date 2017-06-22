Two chancellor finalists drop out of the search, leaving Colwell and Montemagno





Two finalists remain in the search for SIUC’s permanent chancellor after the withdrawal of two other candidates from consideration.

Rodney Hanley and George Hynd pulled out of the running on June 21, leaving only interim Chancellor Brad Colwell and Carlo Montemagno, a professor in engineering, chemical and materials engineering at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, according to a statement from SIU President Randy Dunn.

The press release cited “fiscal concerns at both the state and campus level” as Hanley’s primary reason for withdrawing. Hynd intends to accept another position that has been offered to him.

Dunn said the Board of Trustees hopes to announce a chancellor by July 13. SIU has not had a permanent chancellor since July 2014 when Rita Cheng left to become president of Northern Arizona University.

“Under the Board’s direction, I will continue to move the search process forward and complete contract negotiations, and hope we may be able to announce the selection for chancellor at some point even prior to the next BOT meeting,” said Dunn in the press release.

Staff writer Abbey La Tour can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaTourAbbey

