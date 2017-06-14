House Majority Whip shooter identified as Belleville man, dead

According to The Washington Post, the shooter of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville.

President Donald Trump said Hodgkinson died just hours after the shooting.

In a March 22 post on Hodgkinson’s Facebook, he said, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Hodgkinson listed SIUE as a former place of study on his Facebook.

Hodgkinson is accused of shooting Scalise on Wednesday along with two police officers and three congressional staff members, according to Sen. Rand Paul.

