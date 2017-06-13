Board of Trustees to hold meeting Thursday to discuss chancellor search

A special Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the only item on the agenda being the “matter regarding chancellor” for Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The meeting, which will take place at the Stone Center on Carbondale’s campus, will begin with an executive session followed by an open session where public comments and questions will be allowed.

The agenda states the meeting is to discuss the “appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of certain employees.”

The meeting is scheduled one day after one of the chancellor finalists, Carlo Montemagno, is slated to host a student and a public forum.

On Tuesday, one of the other finalists, Rodney Hanley, also held forums. Other finalists include current interim Chancellor Brad Colwell and George Hynd, who both held forums during the spring semester.

The chancellor search was originally expected to end May 10, but was postponed after Chair Randall Thomas said the board had “a lot more work to do.”

Colwell began his term as interim chancellor on Oct. 1, 2015 following the Nov. 9, 2014 death of interim Chancellor Paul Sarvela.

The university has not had a permanent chancellor since July 2014 when Rita Cheng left to become president of Northern Arizona University.

