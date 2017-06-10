The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Wanted suspect and one injured after several shots fired in Carbondale

By Athena Chrysanthou
June 10, 2017
Carbondale Police responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the 400 block of N. Robert Stalls, which resulted in one victim being taken to hospital.

Witnesses told officers at the scene they saw a black male passenger in a red car fire a handgun several times at another vehicle.

One victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is not being identified yet as the investigation is ongoing, but police have said none of the involved parties are associated with SIU.

Police encourage anyone with information relating to this incident to contact them at 618-457-3200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Staff writer Athena Chrysanthou can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Chrysant1Athena

