Schneider Hall to rent dorm rooms for eclipse weekend





Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be renting suites in Schneider Hall to accommodate the influx of tourists coming to see the first total solar eclipse over the U.S. since 1979.

Around 200 suites will be available for rental in Schneider Hall from August 19, to August 22.

The suite will be what was two dorm rooms, each with twin beds conjoined by a bathroom and will cost $800 for three nights, plus taxes.

Full payment will be due when making reservations and will also be nonrefundable. Guests will also be given wristbands that must be worn in order to gain entry into the residence hall.

SIU will be giving out eclipse glasses in order to watch the eclipse safely. Up to four people per reservation may collect glasses while additional glasses will be available for purchase at the time of check-in.

The solar eclipse will be very much visible from SIU’s campus, lasting from 11:52 a.m to 2:47 p.m, with its totality occurring at exactly 1:21 p.m. CDT. The eclipse’s point of greatest duration will happen just a few miles south of SIU.

Another solar eclipse is scheduled to cross over SIU but not until April 8, 2024.

SIU has partnered with NASA, The Adler Planetarium of Chicago, The Louisiana Space Consortium, The Science Center of Southern Illinois and others to bring an educational and entertaining experience to the campus.

Saluki Stadium will be the focal point of the eclipse observation event where most of the attractions will be held.

Meal plans will be offered by University Housing for $90 where guests can eat at the dining hall in Trueblood. Guests won’t be allowed to take food out but can enjoy unlimited food.

Meal plans will not be sold on site. Parking will also be available a short distance away from Schneider Hall. Parking will cost $36 for the entire stay.

Staff writer Kitt Fresa can be reached at [email protected].

