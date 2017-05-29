Photo of the Day: Remembering on Memorial Day

Barbara Scott, of Pulaski, carries flowers while walking among gravestones Monday at Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City.

Scott made the Memorial Day trip to the cemetery with her husband, Ray Scott, to place flowers on the graves of her parents, Nathan Johnson Sr. and Vertie Johnson, as well as Ray’s mother and stepfather, Jessie Mae Pounds and Autrie Pounds.

“It’s a good thing to come out and honor those who fought in the military to protect us,” Ray said. “We try to get out here every year and put some flowers out and say a prayer or two.”

Barbara said they came to the cemetery to remember and honor their parents and all the other soldiers who are buried at the site.

Barbara’s father and Ray’s stepfather both served in the military.

