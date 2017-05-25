2017 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup announced

The sun sets behind the Ferris Wheel on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at the Du Quoin State Fair. (Athena Chrysanthou | Chrysant1Athena)





Eight performances — including one by Lifehouse and Grammy Award winner Switchfoot — will be held at the Grandstand at the Du Quoin State Fair from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2, according to State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.

Lifehouse is best known for its songs “Hanging on a Moment,” “You and Me” and “Halfway Gone.”

Switchfoot is best known for their song “Dare You To Move” and won a Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album in 2011.

The band The Chicago 6 will open the concert series on Aug. 25. It is composed of three members of the 1985 Chicago Bears defensive line. They will cover artists such as ZZ Top, Smokey Robinson and John Mellencamp.

Other performances include Chris Jansen and High Valley, The Gin Blossoms, Granger Smith and Drew Baldridge, Dueling Pianos International, Roots & Boots Tour alongside Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye and The Cadillac 3 alongside Logan Mize and Chris Cavanaugh.

Concerts by The Chicago 6 and Dueling Pianos International will be free.

A full list of concert dates and ticket prices is below:

Friday, August 25: The Chicago 6

Free Concert – General Admission

Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley

Tier 1 – $25 / Tier 2 – $22 / Tier 3 – $19

Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms

Tier 1 – $15 / Tier 2 – $12 / Tier 3 – $9

Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge

Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14

Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert – General Admission

Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye

Tier 1 – $20 / Tier 2 – $17 / Tier 3 – $14

Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse

Tier 1 – $33 / Tier 2 – $30 / Tier 3 – $27

Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh

Tier 1 – $16 / Tier 2 – $13 / Tier 3 – $10

Tickets go on sale June 1 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office.

The State Fairgrounds will be available for campers throughout the event, as well as before for the total solar eclipse occurring on Aug. 21. Reservations for camping can be made at www.duquoinstatefair.net.

The fair will run until Sept. 4.

