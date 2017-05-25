Forums scheduled for recently announced chancellor candidates

Close SIU President Randy Dunn speaks to meeting attendees Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Edwardsville during a special meeting of the SIU Board of Trustees. (Bill Lukitsch @lukitsbill)

SIUC chancellor finalists Rodney Hanley and Carlo Montemagno will each host public and student forums on June 13 and June 14, respectively.

The public forums will take place from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library, the Graduate and Professional Student Council announced.

Student forums are scheduled for 5:15 to 6:20 p.m. in Rooms 150 and 160 of the Student Services Building.

The forums are formatted so each candidate will be allowed 15 minutes for a presentation followed by questions from the audience.

Hanley and Montemagno’s candidacy was announced on May 16 following a Board of Trustees meeting on May 10, where a permanent chancellor was expected to be announced.

Board Chair Randall Thomas said the board has “a lot more work to do” in the search for a chancellor.

Hanley is the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Montemagno is a professor in engineering, chemical and materials engineering at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

Other chancellor candidates include SIUC interim Chancellor Bradley Colwell and George Hynd, president of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Two candidates have dropped out of the race thus far: Carl Pinkert, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Alabama, withdrew from consideration May 16 and Jeff Elwell, who withdrew in April after accepting a position as president at Eastern New Mexico University.

Forums will be recorded and posted on the webpage for the chancellor.

Editor-in-Chief Cory Ray can be reached at cray@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @coryray_de.

