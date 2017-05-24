SIU football signee dies from injuries suffered in shooting





Dijon Anderson, an 18-year-old Warren Central High School senior, died Tuesday after suffering gunshot wounds in a Westside shooting which occurred on May 6.

Anderson signed with Southern Illinois in February, was in critical condition in Eskenzai Hospital in Indianapolis for two weeks before dying from his injuries.

On the night Anderson was shot he was with two friends: 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alforo, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Darius Moore, who was injured but released from the hospital.

Anderson expressed his excitement to join Southern Illinois on his Twitter account in February. His tweet stated, “I want to thank all my coaches and all my teachers for believing and pushing me to my best ability, I’m just blessed and honored to be able to sign with Southern Illinois University.”

In a press release from SIU athletics on Wednesday, football coach Nick Hill said in a statement:

“On behalf of Saluki Nation, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Dijon Anderson. It was an honor to get to know him and his wonderful family who we will always consider Salukis.”

