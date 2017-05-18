McLeod Theater announces Summer Playhouse series

Close SIU students perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in July 2016. Left to Right: Nathaniel Washington, Grant Zavitkovsky, Jonathan Timpanelli, Dwight Leslie, Zoe Jensen, Ben George, Angel J. Lozada, Carlina Parker and Chad Ferriell.

The McLeod Theater announced its Summer Playhouse series: “Into the Woods,” “Sister Act,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Pinkalicious the Musical.”

“Into the Woods” is a musical featuring fairy tale characters such as Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

The show runs June 16 through 18 and 23 through 25, according to a press release from the McLeod Theater.

“Sister Act,” which runs July 7 through 9 and 14 through 16, is based on the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Dame Maggie Smith.

The show tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, who enters witness protection and disguises herself as a nun after seeing a mob killing.

“Singin’ in the Rain,” adapted from the 1952 musical starring Debbie Reynolds, who died in late December, runs July 27 through 30.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is part of the Theater for Young Audiences production. It runs June 3 through July 15 on select Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m., according to the theater’s website.

The musical will be performed in the C.H. Moe Theater and is based off of the children’s book “Pinkalicious,” about a girl who turns pink after eating too many pink cupcakes.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at playhouse.siu.edu, by phone at 453-6000 or at the McLeod Theater or Arena box office.

Editor-in-Chief Cory Ray can be reached at cray@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @coryray_de.

