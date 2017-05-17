Sex crimes increase on college campuses as all other offenses decline

Crime on U.S. college campuses has declined in recent years, but the number of forcible sex offenses reported has actually increased, a new national study found.

Around 27,000 “criminal incidents” were reported on campuses in 2014, representing a 2 percent decrease from 2013, according to a report out this week from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The number of campus crimes reported in 2014 was lower than in 2001 in every category except sexual offenses.

The number of sex crimes on campus increased from 2,200 in 2001 to 6,700 in 2014, representing a 205 percent increase, according to the report.

Below are the key findings from the report’s section on college campuses:

In 2014, about 27,000 crimes on campuses were reported, a 2 percent decrease from 2013, when 27,400 incidents were reported.

The number of campus crimes reported per 10,000 full-time students decreased, from 18.4 in 2013 to 17.9 in 2014.

The number of campus arrests for illegal weapons and drug and liquor violations increased between 2001 and 2011 from 40,300 to 54,300 but decreased to 44,700 as of 2014.

Race and sexual orientation were the most common motivating factors for campus hate crimes in 2014.

In 2014, 804 total hate crimes were reported on college campuses.

The most common type of campus hate crime was intimidation with 343 incidents, followed by destruction, damage, and vandalism with 327 incidents and simple assault with 61 incidents.

