SIU cancels search for associate chancellor for institutional diversity

The university on Monday cancelled its search for a permanent associate chancellor for institutional diversity after two of the three finalists dropped out the day of and the day before their on-campus interviews.

Chassity Holliman-Douglas, director of the Center for Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives at the University of Kentucky, dropped out Monday for personal reasons, university spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said. Her open forum was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Sherwood Thompson, a professor in the College of Education at Eastern Kentucky University, also withdrew from consideration Monday, citing concern over the state’s budget impasse, Goldsmith said. Thompson’s open forum was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Holliman-Douglas and Thompson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Malika Carter, chief diversity officer for the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, was also being considered for the position.

Goldsmith said the university will conduct a new search in the fall to fill the position held by Elizabeth Lewin, who was appointed to the interim role in September. She said the chancellor expects Lewin will remain in the position until it is filled.

