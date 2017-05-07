Photo of the Day: A day with the dogs
May 7, 2017
Katy Stoughtenger, a SIU alumna from Carbondale, and Lady, a mixed-breed rescue dog from the St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter in Murphysboro, share a moment while playing Sunday morning at the university’s Stehr Field.
Stoughtenger and Lady visited the field with Sawyer Schrader, a graduate student from Sterling studying engineering, and Lady’s companion Bennie, Stoughtenger’s 3-year-old boxer.
“There are no good dog parks in Carbondale that are open to the public,” Schrader said. “Since this used to be a dog park, it’s nice. It’s open, fenced in and we keep it clean. It’s great.”
