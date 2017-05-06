Gallery: The 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta

Tom Pullum and Juanita George, both of Carterville, look at their cell phones while waiting for the start of the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. The two have been dating for 10 years and said they come to the boat regatta every year. “I want to see them sink,” said Pullum, who has been coming to the event for around 30 years. “And they will.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Metropolis resident Dillon Alsip, 10, salutes during the singing of the National Anthem on Saturday, May 6, 2017, prior to the start of races in the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. Alsip raced with other members of Cub Scout Pack 101 in their boat called the Narwhal. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Aidan Ali, of Carbondale, looks over the boat, The Robbie Shae, next to 18-year-old Rachel Robinson, of Carbondale, and 17-year-old Katie Bushur, of Carbondale, prior to the start races Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Aidan Ali, of Carbondale, falls into the water after the capsizing of his boat, The Robbie Shae, on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. The boat capsized seconds after the start of the race. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Gianluca Peter, 18, of Frankfurt, Germany, shares a moment with 14-year-old Alicia Martinez, of Málaga, Spain, and 15-year-old Berget Borowitz, of Carbondale, after the capsizing of Peter’s boat, The Chuckles, on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Miles Showalter, 15, of Carbondale, and Sean McGahan, an instructor at the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale Rebound site, remove water from BGCC Galaxy after racing Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. “[Racing] was terrifying, but you know I pushed through it,” Showalter said. “We did OK. We would’ve done better if I stopped screaming.” Showalter and his ship partner 16-year-old Dakota Watts, of Murphysboro, raced in the regatta with the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Luke Eaton, a senior from Carterville studying business management, swims back to shore while holding the flag of the recently capsized USS Jim Lahey on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the 44th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at Evergreen Park in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
