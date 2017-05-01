Carbondale police ask for public’s help in finding 20-year-old man

Dylan Patton, 20, of Mattoon. (Carbondale police)





Carbondale police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who was last seen more than a month ago.

About 5:30 a.m. March 22, officers responded to the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue for a report of a missing person. Officers learned that four days earlier, Dylan Patton, 20, of Mattoon, was last seen at the Amtrak Station in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue.

He was supposed to take the train to visit family in Mattoon, authorities said in a news release Monday. He was to return in Carbondale on March 22, police said

Patton is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked by Carbondale police to contact them at 618-457-3200.

