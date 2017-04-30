Photo of the Day: Canoeing in the flood

After exploring the flooded fields adjacent to Pleasant Hill Road in their canoe, A.J. Kimble, a senior from Jerseyville studying marketing, and Jace Munselle, a senior from Fairfield studying finance and accounting, carry the canoe back to their car Sunday in Carbondale.

“This is usually the road I take to Giant City,” Munselle said. “Yesterday I was just driving around and saw it was flooded and blocked off. I haven’t been canoeing in a while so we decided to go.”

The pair said they canoed for about two miles in the surrounding fields.

“These are some of the most beautiful places to canoe,” Kimble said.

“We saw a baby owl,” Munselle added.

