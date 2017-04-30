Police investigate Sunday morning stabbing in Carbondale





Filed under City, News

Carbondale police are investigating after a person was stabbed early Sunday morning about a mile from campus.

The person was stabbed during a fight in the area of South Beveridge Street and West Cherry Street, authorities said. Officers responded to the area at 2:49 a.m. for a call of multiple people fighting.

The victim was treated for the non-life threatening stab wound at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male of thin build with short hair. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall, about 20 years old, and was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked by police to call them at 618-457-3200.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

