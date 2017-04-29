Former SIU linebackers sign with Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Close Saluki senior inside linebacker Chase Allen tackles Jackrabbit junior tight end Dallas Goedert during the first half of the SIU's 45-39 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Although they didn’t hear their names called in the NFL draft, two former Salukis will still get to go after their NFL dreams.

Former linebacker Chase Allen has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins while another former linebacker, Deondre Barnett, joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as undrafted free agents, according to multiple tweets posted by teammates.

Allen finished his four-year career at SIU with one of the most impressive linebacker resumes in program history. The two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection ended up with 324 career tackles, 12th most in SIU history, and was the leading tackler on the team three times — only the second time that feat had been accomplished.

Barnett, meanwhile, tallied 65 total tackles in his two year SIU career. He was also a big play threat on defense with three career forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and a blocked kick.

They’re the second and third linebacker in as many years to move on to the NFL after Brandon Williams played through the NFL preseason with the Atlanta Falcons. Until today, there were no former Salukis on NFL rosters.

