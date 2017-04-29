The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Daily Egyptian

Gallery: People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois

By William Cooley
April 29, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Photos

http://dailyegyptian.com/qQmiW

Marchers stop at South Illinois Avenue on Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. Participants chanted sayings like: “Climate change is real” and “I’m with her,” in reference to Mother Nature. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)

Treesong, organizer for the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois, speaks to gathering crowds Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the march in Carbondale. “Climate change can no longer be ignored,” he said to the crowd. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)

Marchers take to South Illinois Avenue for climate change awareness Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)

Marchers walk up South Illinois Avenue on Saturday, April 29, 2017, for the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Menu
The student news site of Southern Illinois University