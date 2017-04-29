Gallery: People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois

Marchers stop at South Illinois Avenue on Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. Participants chanted sayings like: “Climate change is real” and “I’m with her,” in reference to Mother Nature. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)
Treesong, organizer for the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois, speaks to gathering crowds Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the march in Carbondale. “Climate change can no longer be ignored,” he said to the crowd. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)
Marchers take to South Illinois Avenue for climate change awareness Saturday, April 29, 2017, during the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)
Marchers walk up South Illinois Avenue on Saturday, April 29, 2017, for the People’s Climate March of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)
