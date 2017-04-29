Gallery: Rain floods parts of East Campus, closes University Hall

Sophia Smith, a freshman from South Barrington studying zoology, stands in water covering Wall Street on Saturday, April 29, 2017, near University Hall. “I didn’t think it rained that hard last night,” she said. “I’m kind of surprised.” Smith said the flooding had gone down significantly since she was outside a few hours earlier. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
From left: Klohe Kirby, a junior from Chicago studying elementary education; her father Rod Kirby; William Nalls, an undeclared sophomore from Chicago; Anthoney Morris, a freshman from Evanston studying business; and Klohe’s mother Romney Kirby take belongings out of University Hall on Saturday, April 29, 2017, after flooding caused the closing of the dormitory for the remainder of the semester. University Hall is closed for the remainder of the semester because of the flooding and 180 students are being relocated to other facilities. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Josiah Taylor, a freshman from Chicago studying agriculture, and his roommate Christian Galvez, a freshman from Chicago studying mechanical engineering, move their belongings Saturday, April 29, 2017, from University Hall to their new dormitory at Schneider Hall. The roommates, who lived on the second floor of University Hall, said they did not have any of their belongings damaged in the flooding. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Nick Blasey, a freshman from Clifton studying architecture, twirls Natalie Sterling, a freshman from Normal studying early childhood, as they traverse a flooded path Saturday, April 29, 2017, between a parking lot and the East Campus dormitories. “We just came from Trueblood and wanted to check out the flooding,” Sterling said. “That’s why I wore my boots, so I could play in [the water].” The two have been dating for six months. More rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
