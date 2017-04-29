SIU closes University Hall due to flooding, relocates 180 students

More than 100 SIU students are being relocated to other buildings on campus after officials said University Hall will close because of overnight flooding.

The university building will be closed for the rest of the semester, SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said. She said 180 students are being relocated to other areas of campus, primarily Schneider Hall, which since August has had three top floors empty as a result of decreased enrollment.

Goldsmith said there is also minor flooding damage in the basement of Neely Hall. The university is using ServiceMaster to help with the cleanup, she said.

SIU police said Wall Street between Pleasant Hill and Grand Avenue is closed because of standing water.

Check back for updates.

