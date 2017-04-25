Officials encouraged campus to be aware of symptoms after SIU student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis





Filed under More Headlines

An SIU student is in critical condition after he or she was diagnosed Monday with bacterial meningitis, a serious illness that inflames tissues covering the brain and spinal cord.

In a news release, Ted Grace, director of University Health Services, said the university has notified students and faculty who may have been in contact with the student and has provided them with antibiotics. The university took this as a preventative measure and said students, faculty and staff who have not been contacted by University Health Services should not be concerned.

The disease is not highly contagious, university officials said, but can be spread by direct contact with saliva or through the coughing or sneezing of those who are infected.

Advertisement

Grace said the community should be aware of its symptoms, which include fever, headache and a stiff neck. Nausea and vomiting may develop and a rash could appear. Students who become ill with these symptoms should go to the Student Health Center or their primary care provider’s office as soon as possible, he said.

The Student Health Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students with questions or concerns can call the Health Center at 618-453-3311.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement